Pima Co. Regional Wastewater scheduled maintenance shutdown

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Regional Wastewater Reclamation Department (RWRD) is conducting a scheduled maintenance shutdown at its Tres Ríos Water Reclamation Facility located at 7101 N. Casa Grande Highway, on Wednesday, Feb. 27.
According to a news release, the influent flow will be diverted to the Emergency Overflow Basins on-site for approximately six hours beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday. There will be no disruption of sewer services throughout the duration.
This temporary stopping of the water could result in no or low flow to the discharge into the Santa Cruz River. RWRD typically discharges 30 million gallons per day into the Santa Cruz River. Officials do not anticipate any effect on the riparian or aquatic wildlife at the Santa Cruz River.
RWRD is committed to being good stewards of the environment and does not expect any negative impact to the area.
For more information, please contact RWRD at 724-6500.
