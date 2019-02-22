Warming shelter opens in Sierra Vista with frigid temperatures, snow expected

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A Sierra Vista church has opened its doors for anyone who needs a warm place to stay during the winter storm moving through Southern Arizona.
Good Neighbor Alliance is leading the effort at St. Andrew’s Church, located at 800 N Taylor Drive.
“We would like to get our people off the streets because of the weather, I mean it’s brutal out there," said Kathy Calabrese, Executive Director of Good Neighbor Alliance.
Calabrese said the shelter was put together last-minute, with the help of other community organizations and businesses, due to the frigid temperatures and weather that is expected.
“When our community needs help and somebody calls, people activate,” said Calabrese.
After one of the worst seasons she’s experienced, Calabrese said the board of Good Neighbor Alliance will now start working on a permanent action plan for a warming shelter. Right now, Calabrese said there is not a designated shelter in Cochise County.
"This is the worst season that I’ve experiences and I’ve been here for 22 years, said Calabrese. “It’s obviously an issue this year and better to be able to respond quickly than have to go into emergency crisis mode. I think there’s a chance of people being safer if they know ahead of time.”
The warming shelter will be open again Friday night.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.