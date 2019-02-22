Winter storm dumps snow, rain on southern Arizona

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The commute to work throughout southern Arizona was either white or wet as a winter storm slowly made its way through the region on Friday, Feb. 22.
Snow was reported in the communities of Sonoita and Oracle while communities at lower elevations, such as Vail, Marana and Tucson were drenched with large amounts of steady rain.
The weather also resulted in school closures throughout the region.
Drivers are cautioned to slow down and, if possible, even delay travel as this storm has dropped precipitation statewide.
This storm is also expected to create runoff in many washes, so drivers should proceed with caution at places where washes cross roads. If the water is running, it is advisable to find another route.
To see the latest road conditions reported by Pima County,
