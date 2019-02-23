Body found in Casa Grande

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A body was discovered on Friday afternoon, between the railroad tracks near the 200 block of East Main Avenue, according to the Casa Grande Police Department.
The body was that of a 22-year-old Hispanic male, who had an ID card on him from Mexico.
According to CGPD there are no immediate connections between the man and Casa Grande, police believe he may have fallen off or jumped from the train.
No word yet on the cause of death.
The investigation is ongoing, according to CGPD and anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Casa Grande police at (520) 421-8700.
The man’s name has not been released, pending next of kin notification.
