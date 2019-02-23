HOOPS: Only one moves on

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Pusch Ridge Christian Academy will play for the first boys basketball title in school history on Saturday after the Lions knocked off Sabino 54-47 Friday night in a Conference 3-A state semifinal game at Gila River Arena in Glendale.
It was the rubber match in an epic series this season between the two sectional rivals. PRCA had beaten the Sabercats 69-57 at home on January 10 before losing 67-39 at Sabino on January 29.
The 5th seeded Lions (26-4) will face #2 seed Valley Christian in the final. It’ll be a rematch of a game Pusch Ridge lost in Chandler on January 26.
Over at GCU Arena on Friday it was not a great day for Tucson area teams.
The Catalina Foothills and Salpointe Catholic boys and Sahuaro girls all lost in Conference 4-A state semifinal games.
The Falcons (22-7) opened the day falling to Deer Valley 52-45. Hayden Moser scored 16 points to lead the Falcons.
The Cougars (26-4) followed that with a 79-55 setback to top seed Shadow Mountain. Sophomore forward Alyssa Brown was stellar though for Sahuaro, scoring 34 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.
The night ended with a rematch of last year’s Conference 4-A state championship game between the Lancers and three-time defending champion Shadow Mountain.
The Matadors emerged victorious again 77-70. Evan Nelson led Salpointe Catholic (27-3) with 19 points. Luc Rosenblatt nailed five three-pointers to finish with 17. Major Deng fouled out in his Lancer finale with 10 points and seven rebounds. ASU ’20 signee Jaelen House led all scorers with 29 points.
