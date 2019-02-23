Pima Co. Health holding community forums on proposed tobacco ordinance changes

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Health Department (PCHD) is hosting several community meetings to discuss proposed county ordinance changes. The proposed changes would:
- Raise the minimum legal age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21 years old
- Create a retail permit system for tobacco retailers in unincorporated Pima County
- Amend language to the current smoking ordinance to include electronic nicotine delivery systems
These meetings are an opportunity for the public to provide feedback and ask questions about the proposed changes. PCHD invites community members to attend any of the following forums:
- Feb. 25 at Oro Valley Public Library at 1305 W Naranja Dr, Oro Valley, AZ 85737, 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Feb. 26 at Flowing Wells Library at 1730 W Wetmore Rd, Tucson, AZ 85705, 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Feb. 27 at Caviglia-Arivaca Library at 17050 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca, AZ 85601, 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Feb. 28 at Quincie Douglas Library at 1585 E 36th St, Tucson, AZ 85713, 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
- Feb. 28 at Joyner-Green Valley Library at 601 N La Cañada Dr, Green Valley, AZ 85614, 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- March 1 at Dewhirst-Catalina Library at 15631 N Oracle Rd #199, Catalina, AZ 85739, 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- March 4 at Abrams Public Health Center at 3950 S Country Club Rd #100, Tucson, AZ 85714, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Those who aren’t able to attend in person can leave feedback via email to HDcommunicate@pima.gov. Comments must be received before noon on March 8 to be included in PCHD’s report to the Board of Health.
