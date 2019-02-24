AHL: Condors flying high; win 16th in a row

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Tucson returned from their six-game Gem Show road trip Saturday night and fell to red-hot Bakersfield 2-0 in front of a season-high crowd of 6,375 fans at Tucson Arena.
The victory was the 16th in a row for the Condors (32-15-2-1, 67) who have a three-point lead over San Jose in the AHL’s Pacific Division.
The Roadrunners (25-18-4-2, 56) have fallen into fourth place in the division after losing for the ninth time in 11 games.
Tucson goaltender Adin Hill was stellar all evening long once again, allowing just that one goal and stopping 29 of 30.
Hill was only outperformed by Bakersfield goaltender Shane Starrett, who turned aside all 30 shots he faced.
Forward Christian Dvorak participated in the second game of his conditioning stint with the Roadrunners, tallying four shots on goal.
The Roadrunners will try and end Bakersfield’s streak when the two teams wrap up the two-game series on Monday night at 7:05.
