AMBER ALERT: Children abducted in Phoenix

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for two children who were abducted Saturday in Phoenix, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
The alert stated the two young girls were last seen on South 27th Avenue in Phoenix. A man suspected of taking them is believed to be driving a black 2018 Nissan Maxima with Oregon license plate 068-KRY.
At the time of this initial post, no other details about the suspect or children has been provided.
If you recognize any of them or the car involved, you’re asked to call 911 immediately.
