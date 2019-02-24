Casa Grande Police investigate a homicide

CASA GRANDE, AZ (KOLD News 13) - On Saturday Feb. 23, 2019 at approximately 8 p.m., the Casa Grande Police Department responded to a 911 call at an apartment in the 900 block of North Colorado Street.
Responding officers discovered a 33 year-old man named Michael Watson with an apparent single gunshot wound to his front upper torso. Watson was transported to Banner Casa Grande Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. Next-of-kin has been notified. Officers also contacted two other adult subjects on scene. One of these subjects was a 30 year-old female identified as the deceased subject’s estranged wife. The other subject was a 32 year-old male identified as the boyfriend of the female.
Evidence and witness information has lead investigators to believe the following events may have occurred: The husband arrived at the estranged wife’s apartment where a confrontation ensued between him and the boyfriend. The husband physically assaulted the boyfriend, who then discharged a handgun, striking the husband. The boyfriend and the estranged wife of the deceased both remained on scene and fully cooperated with the investigation. There were no other serious injuries reported during this incident and no charges have been filed at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.