Casa Grande Police investigate a homicide

Evidence and witness information has lead investigators to believe the following events may have occurred: The husband arrived at the estranged wife’s apartment where a confrontation ensued between him and the boyfriend. The husband physically assaulted the boyfriend, who then discharged a handgun, striking the husband. The boyfriend and the estranged wife of the deceased both remained on scene and fully cooperated with the investigation. There were no other serious injuries reported during this incident and no charges have been filed at this time.