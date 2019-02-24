Elderly woman dead after rollover crash in Green Valley

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - First responders rushed to the scene of a rollover crash in Green Valley Saturday afternoon.
Members of the Green Valley Fire District found the car near the northbound exit ramp of Interstate 19 for Esperanza Boulevard just before 3:30 p.m., according to a news release from GVFD.
The car was on its roof. The driver was the only person inside. The release stated the 83-year-old woman did not survive.
The driver was identified as a resident of Green Valley.
Investigators initially believe the driver lost control on the exit ramp, passed through the intersection and toppled over the retaining wall.
