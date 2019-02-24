FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Below-freezing temperatures expected once again tonight, but then we have a big warm up on the way!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - After this weekend we’re going to be seeing above average temperatures. 70s come back into the forecast by Tuesday.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold once again with temperatures falling in the lower 30s for the metro area and lower 20s for the majority of us.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower-60s.
MONDAY: Highs in the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Lower-70s under partly cloudy skies.
THURSDAY: Daytime highs will warm up to the mid 70s under sunny skies.
FRIDAY: More sunshine with highs in the mid to upper-70s.
SATURDAY: Warmer weather continues with highs in the upper-70s under mostly sunny skies.
