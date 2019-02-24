FIRST ALERT FORECAST: You can ditch your winter coats because warmer weather is on the way!

By Jaclyn Selesky | February 24, 2019 at 4:07 PM MST - Updated February 24 at 4:11 PM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - After a cold stretch of weather, our temperatures will be warming up into the 70s throughout next week. We’ll see on and off clouds, but we’re staying dry.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with temperatures in the upper-30s.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-60s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Lower-70s under partly cloudy skies.

THURSDAY: Daytime highs will warm up to the low to mid 70s under sunny skies.

FRIDAY: More sunshine with highs in the mid to lower-70s.

SATURDAY: Warmer weather continues with highs in the upper-70s under mostly sunny skies.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower-70s.

