Judge sets bond for man charged after 6-year old found gun, shot baby brother

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston Police have arrested a man after his 6-year old cousin found his gun and shot a 1-year old.
Rendante Young, 37, has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon, according to North Charleston Police Spokesperson Spencer Pryor.
A judge set a $100,000 surety bond for Young Sunday morning.
The incident occurred in the 2800 block of O’Brien Street at approximately 9 a.m.
Pryor said Young is responsible for bringing the gun inside the home.
The 1-year old, the brother of the child who fired the gun, was transferred to MUSC for treatment.
Officials have not released information on the condition of the victim. Pryor says the investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.