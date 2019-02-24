JUST IN: Hiker rescue near Tanque Verde Falls

JUST IN: Hiker rescue near Tanque Verde Falls
By Tucson News Now | February 23, 2019 at 5:19 PM MST - Updated February 23 at 5:19 PM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Emergency crews are helping a hiker who hurt himself near Tanque Verde Falls Saturday afternoon.

The 26-year-old man suffered a dislocated shoulder, according to Deputy Daniel Jelineo, a spokesman for Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

Jelineo said the hiker is not in a life-threatening situation, Crews have heard from his relative who claims the hiker is not far off the trail, east of Tucson.

The initial call for help was made around 4:10 p.m., according to Jelineo.

He expects crews to help the hiker off the trail without the need of air support.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.