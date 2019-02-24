Mark Kelly launches Senate campaign in Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Hundreds of people filled Hotel Congress on Saturday afternoon to show their support for 2020 Senate candidate Mark Kelly.
The sounds of mariachi filled the patio in downtown Tucson as those at the iconic Tucson hotel eagerly awaited to hear from Mark Kelly.
The candidate was introduced by his wife, former Arizona Congresswoman and Tucson shooting survivor - Gabrielle Giffords.
Kelly took the stage to address the people of Tucson on a number of issues.
He discussed the importance of caring about climate change, drawing on his background using science in the Navy and as an astronaut.
Affordable healthcare and gun violence also took great priority. It was during these talking points he referenced the care Giffords received after being shot during the January 8th, 2011 mass shooting at a 'Congress on your Corner' event at the Safeway off Oracle and Ina.
Among all things in the speech, it was mentioned several times the inspiration he's received from Giffords.
"I never expected my journey to bring me here. Gabby was the Member of Congress in the family, the woman who taught me everything I know about how to use policy to improve people's lives," said Kelly. "This is our shared mission. A mission that puts independent leadership for Arizona above any political party."
Kelly is the first Democratic candidate to throw his name in the hat for Senator in 2020.
He heads up to Phoenix for another rally on Sunday.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.