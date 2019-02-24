STATE: Only The Gregory School prevails

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Tomari Harris scored 28 points to lead The Gregory School to the fourth boys basketball championship (2008, 2009 and 2017) in program history.
The #2 seed Hawks beat Kearny Ray 79-51 for a second straight Conference 1-A state championship.
TGS (29-4) advanced to the title game by beating 3rd seed Fort Thomas 51-48 in a early afternoon semifinal Saturday at Gila River Arena.
The Gregory School was the lone state champion from Southern Arizona.
On the girls’ side in Conference 1-A, 2nd seed Baboquivari lost to #5 seed Mogollon 58-42.
The Warriors (32-2) were looking for their 1st state championship.
Pusch Ridge Christian Academy was denied a gold basketball in their first ever boys’ state championship game appearance.
The fifth seed Lions lost to #2 seed Valley Christian 57-44 at Highland High School in Gilbert.
Lucas Elliott and Jared Clark both scored 15 points for the Lions (26-5) in their high school finales.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.