Teen surprises friend with cerebral palsy by asking her to prom

HONEY GROVE, TX (KXII/CNN) - A high school student with cerebral palsy is going to prom with her friend of three years after he set up a special “promposal” in front of their friends and family to ask her to the dance, KXII reports.
Kelci Phipps, a junior at Honey Grove High School, had no idea Jaxson McGuire, her friend of three years and a sophomore at Cooper High School, would be asking her to prom. In fact, she planned to ask him on a different day.
So, she was shocked when she saw Jaxson, holding a large stuffed animal rabbit in front of a sign he had set up in a friend’s yard. The sign read, “I’m not as cute as this bunny, but will you ‘show’ me off at prom?”
Kelci, who has cerebral palsy, shows rabbits for Future Farmers of America.
"The look on her face, let me tell you: ‘Oh, my goodness,’” said Jaxson, recalling the moment Kelci agreed to go to prom with him.
Because of her cerebral palsy, Kelci uses a wheelchair, and motor skills are challenging for her. But that doesn’t stop her from playing Special Olympics basketball, Buddy baseball and dancing.
"Every time she comes over, we're always dancing. She always wants me to dance with her,” Jaxson said.
Kelci’s mother, Lynette Phipps, says the story of friendship between Jaxson and her daughter sets an example for others.
"For him to step up and just want to do this for her, it means everything,” Phipps said. "She talked about it the whole way home. She was like, ‘I got a hot date.’ With her being special needs, you don't always think about that moment happening for her.”
Jaxson says he’s just glad he could make Kelci happy.
"I think everybody should deserve a happy moment and memory in high school,” he said. “I’m more honored than she thinks. Man, I’m honored to take her.”
