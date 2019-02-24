Wildcat Report: February 23

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - No. 14 Arizona Softball split the first two games of a Saturday tripleheader, defeating UC Santa Barbara, 9-1 in five innings, before falling, 2-1, to fourth-ranked Oklahoma.
Arizona (9-5) wrapped up the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic with a 1-0 exhibition shutout of Team Japan, handing the Japanese National Team its first loss during its American collegiate tour that made stops in Florida prior to its trip to the Mary Nutter.
*
Arizona Baseball (5-2) put together a late-innings rally that fell just short in a 9-7 loss to the Houston Cougars (4-2) on Saturday night at Schroeder Park.
Starter Andrew Nardi allowed six runs on six hits in two and a third innings.
Tate Soderstrom and Cameron Cannon homered for the Wildcats (5-2), Cannon’s was a three-run home run.
The Wildcats and Cougars wrap up their series on Sunday afternoon at 12:30 PM MST.
*
Arizona Track closed out the MPSF Championships gaining two event titles.
Sophomore Jordan Geist and junior Lillian Lowe claimed MPSF Titles in their respective events.
Geist threw a mark of 20.79m (68-2.5) on his final throw in the shot put to claim the conference title.
Lowe cleared 1.78m (5-10) to defend her ladies high jump title. She won the 2018 contest with the University of Hawaii.
Both the men and women earned the Territorial Cup points on the line in Seattle.
The Cats are back in action on Friday, March 8th at the NCAA Championships in Birmingham, Ala.
