Winter storm stranded campers overnight north of Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - It was a long 24 hours for campers stranded inside Catalina State Park.
The rain and snow flooded the CDO wash, keeping people from getting in or out since 8 a.m. Friday.
Park Manager Steven Haas said the 120 sites were all filled up plus another 30-40 in overflow.
Barry Stroup, visiting from Washington, said he's never seen anything like it. "The ranger said 'hey, there's a big storm coming and since we're from Washington we thought--what could an Arizona storm really be like?" said Stroup.
His question was answered when flood waters ran across the roadway of the Park, keeping campers inside and those trying to get in to make their reservations, out.
"We heard stories of people having to camp in the Walmart parking lot, waiting to get into here.” said Stroup.
Rangers were able to get the road clear and re-open the park around 8 a.m. Saturday morning. But for some, this wasn't the first time they’ve been trapped here. Frank and Karen Conrath, visiting from Colorado, were caught in last weekend’s heavy rainfall. It kept them inside the park for three nights.
“We went out Thursday night and got supplies and didn’t get out again till Sunday.” said Frank Conrath.
Park Rangers said this winter has been especially bad due to all the wet weather. Which is why they are vigilant about letting their campers know they might have to stay put.
"We hand out flyers and say hey this is a possibility this could flood you could be stuck in the park for a couple days.”
The roadway may be dry for now but once the snow starts to melt, the possibility of flooding arises once more.
“The hard issue is we never know when its going to happen it depends on where it rains, how much it rains.” said Haas.
And even though those visiting from out of town were expecting better weather, it’s certainly a trip they won’t forget.
"This was kind of cool because it sort of adds to the part of the memory and part of the experience. And it’s neat.” said Stroup.
