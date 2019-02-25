ACHA: #8 Wildcats sweep Sun Devils

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - 8th ranked Arizona Hockey swept archrival Arizona State at the Tucson Arena with a 4-1 victory Sunday night at the Tucson Arena.
It was the final home UA game of the 2018-19 season. The Wildcats (29-7) defeated the same ASU squad 4-0 Friday night to secure the Cactus Cup, given to the winner of the eight game season-series between the intrastate rivals. Arizona is a perfect 6-0 so far this season vs ASU (7-27-3).
The Wildcats travel to Tempe next Saturday, March 2 and Sunday, March 3 to finish the regular season at Arizona State.
A victory in either game will clinch the first-ever Western Collegiate Hockey League championship for the Wildcats.
Both games start at 1 pm at the Oceanside Ice Arena in Tempe.
