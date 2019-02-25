Department of Transportation focusing on pothole repairs

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - With over 300 open work orders for asphalt maintenance, the City of Tucson Department of Transportation (TDOT) Streets and Traffic Maintenance Division will add more personnel to its asphalt crews this week to fill potholes on City streets.
Last Friday’s rain and snow caused an increase in the number of potholes on City streets. About 25 staff from TDOT’s Streets Maintenance Division will focus on filling potholes on City streets; nearly triple the amount of staff filling potholes on a typical day.
The crews will work 10 hours a day, Monday through Friday to fill and reduce the number of open asphalt work orders.
“I want to thank the staff at Streets Maintenance for working this past weekend to keep our City streets safe,” said TDOT Director, Diana Alarcon. “We’re adding to the number of staff already on our pothole crews to make sure that we fill as many open pothole work orders as possible. Our focus and top priority this week is to close these work orders as quickly as we can.”
The traveling public is urged to obey all traffic control signs and watch for personnel and equipment in the areas where crews are working.
To report a pothole, or any other transportation-related issue, please call (520) 791-3154 or email tdotconcerns@tucsonaz.gov
