FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Break out the bell bottoms because the 70s are back!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - After a cold stretch of weather, our temperatures will be warming up into the 70s throughout next week. We’ll see on and off clouds, but no precip (rain or snow!) expected!
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low 70s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Low 70s under partly sunny skies.
THURSDAY: Daytime highs will warm up to the mid 70s under sunny skies.
FRIDAY: More sunshine with highs in the low to mid 70s.
SATURDAY: Warmer weather continues with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
