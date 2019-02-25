FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Break out the bell bottoms because the 70s are back!

By Stephanie Waldref | February 25, 2019 at 3:51 AM MST - Updated February 25 at 3:51 AM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - After a cold stretch of weather, our temperatures will be warming up into the 70s throughout next week. We’ll see on and off clouds, but no precip (rain or snow!) expected!

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Low 70s under partly sunny skies.

THURSDAY: Daytime highs will warm up to the mid 70s under sunny skies.

FRIDAY: More sunshine with highs in the low to mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Warmer weather continues with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

