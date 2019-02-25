Four plead guilty to running illegal poker room in Sierra Vista

The supervisors of the operation were 58-year-old David Alan Hunt, of Sierra Vista, and 43-year-old William Clark Conroy Jr. of Sierra Vista, each entered a guilty plea to a felony Promotion of Gambling charge and will each pay a fine of at least $11,000. Hunt and Conroy will also repay over $28,000 in costs for the criminal investigation conducted by the Arizona Department of Gaming. Both Hunt and Conroy agreed not to participate in any gambling operations while on probation.