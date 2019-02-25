Pima County considering raising smoking age to 21

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Pima County is considering an ordinance to raise the smoking age to 21 and will host several community meetings for residents.
The Pima County Health Department said the forums are “an opportunity for the public to provide feedback and ask questions about the proposed changes.”
In addition to raising the smoking age, the county is considering:
- Amending current smoking ordinance to include electronic cigarettes
- Creating a retail permit system for tobacco retailers in unincorporated Pima County
The city of Tucson is also working on raising the smoking age. In August 2018, the Tucson City Council began debate on an ordinance that would ban the sale of tobacco and vaping products to anyone under 21.
Cottonwood was the first Arizona city to make the move to 21 when it passed an ordinance in June 2016. Douglas followed suit in July 2017.
The PCHD said anyone can attend any of the following meetings.
- Monday, Feb. 25 -- Oro Valley Public Library, 4-5 p.m.
- Tuesday, Feb. 26 --- Flowing Wells Library, 3-4 p.m.
- Wednesday, Feb. 27 -- Caviglia-Arivaca Library, 4-5 p.m.
- Thursday, Feb. 28 -- Quincie Douglas Library, 1-2 p.m.; Joyner-Green Valley Library, 5-6 p.m.
- Friday, March 1 -- Dewhirst-Catalina Library, 3-4 p.m.
- Monday, March 4 -- Abrams Public Health Center, 6-7 p.m.
The PCHD said if you can’t attend the forums, you can send them a message by emailing HDcommunicate@pima.gov. The comments must be received before noon Friday, March 8 so they will be included in a report to the Pima County Board of Health.
