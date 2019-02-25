TPD: No officers hurt in midtown Tucson shooting

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Police are investigating after at least one of their own opened fire Sunday in midtown Tucson.
No officers were hurt in the situation, according to Tucson Police Department spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan.
Officers are investigating near the 2100 block of N. Northway Avenue, which is near the intersection of Grant Road and Country Club Road.
We have a news crew on the way to the scene for details. Return to this story for updated information.
