Utility construction to begin on Grant and Craycroft

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Overnight construction work starting Monday on East Grant Road for pipeline improvement project. Commuters should plan for road restrictions and allow extra travel time through late March.
Overnight utility work will begin on East Grant Road at North Craycroft Road starting on Monday, Feb. 25 as part of a Southwest Gas pipeline improvement project. Crews working for Southwest Gas will begin working nights at that location, requiring lane closures and turning restrictions at the intersection six nights a week through late March. The right lane of eastbound Grant Road will be closed from Sundays through Saturdays from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. During those hours, the following turning movements will be prohibited at the intersection of Grant and Craycroft roads:
• Westbound Grant Road to southbound Craycroft Road
• Southbound Craycroft Road to eastbound Grant Road
• Northbound Craycroft Road to eastbound Grant Road
In addition to the nightly travel restrictions, which are scheduled to continue for approximately one month, a center lane closure will be in effect on eastbound Grant Road east of Craycroft Road around the clock to allow crews to replace a gas line beneath the roadway. Daytime travel restrictions associated with the project, which began in January, will also continue.
Please plan accordingly as road restrictions may impact travel. Access to area businesses will be maintained throughout the work and no disruption of gas service is anticipated.
For questions or concerns, please call the project hotline at 844-258-7481.
