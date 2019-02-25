Utility construction to begin on Grant and Craycroft

Overnight utility work will begin on East Grant Road at North Craycroft Road starting on Monday, Feb. 25 as part of a Southwest Gas pipeline improvement project. Crews working for Southwest Gas will begin working nights at that location, requiring lane closures and turning restrictions at the intersection six nights a week through late March. The right lane of eastbound Grant Road will be closed from Sundays through Saturdays from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. During those hours, the following turning movements will be prohibited at the intersection of Grant and Craycroft roads: