WOMEN: Record-breaking failure for Wildcats in Berkeley

Aari McDonald breaks program scoring record but Arizona gives away double digit lead in loss

Recee' Caldwell helped lead California to a stunning comeback win over Arizona and in the process ended any hopes the Wildcats may have had for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. (Photo courtesy: Cal Athletics)
February 25, 2019 at 1:12 AM MST - Updated February 25 at 1:12 AM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Aari McDonald scored 31 points Sunday to break Arizona’s single-season scoring record but the Wildcats blew a 19-point lead and lost 82-76 in overtime to California.

McDonald had her seventh 30-point game of the season to go along with seven assists and four rebounds.

She is just the third player in Pac-12 since the turn of the century to have seven 30-point games in a season (Kelsey Plum and Chiney Ogwumike).

The Golden Bears (16-11, 7-9) knocked down 12 three-point shots in the game.

Reece’ Caldwell hit four of those treys to finish with 24 points. McKenzie Forbes had five three-pointers scoring 17 points off the bench.

Arizona (17-10, 7-9) returns home for the final week of conference play starting with Oregon on Friday, Mar. 1. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. MST on the Pac-12 Networks.

