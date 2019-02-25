WOMEN: Record-breaking failure for Wildcats in Berkeley

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Aari McDonald scored 31 points Sunday to break Arizona’s single-season scoring record but the Wildcats blew a 19-point lead and lost 82-76 in overtime to California.
McDonald had her seventh 30-point game of the season to go along with seven assists and four rebounds.
She is just the third player in Pac-12 since the turn of the century to have seven 30-point games in a season (Kelsey Plum and Chiney Ogwumike).
The Golden Bears (16-11, 7-9) knocked down 12 three-point shots in the game.
Reece’ Caldwell hit four of those treys to finish with 24 points. McKenzie Forbes had five three-pointers scoring 17 points off the bench.
Arizona (17-10, 7-9) returns home for the final week of conference play starting with Oregon on Friday, Mar. 1. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. MST on the Pac-12 Networks.
