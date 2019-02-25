Yahoo Sports: UA’s Miller to be subpeonaed

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Yahoo Sports is reporting that University of Arizona men’s basketball Coach Sean Miller will be subpoenaed for the upcoming federal basketball corruption trial.
The report says preliminary notifications have been sent out to Miller's lawyers ahead of the April 22 trial.
There was the expectation earlier this month that Miller - along with other college coaches will be called to testify in court during the Christian Dawkins trial.
LSU basketball coach Will Wade also was notified that he’d be subpoenaed for the trial.
Dawkins is the NBA agent middleman who boasted about his relationship with Wildcat coaches.
Since the news of the federal corruption probe broke, MIller has denied any wrongdoing.
Read the full Yahoo Sports report HERE.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.