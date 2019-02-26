Bill would give Arizona drivers another option to get rid of traffic tickets

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Drivers could soon have more options if they are ticketed for a traffic violation.
HB 2005, introduced by Representative John Kavanagh (R-Fountain Hills), passed the AZ House Monday night, 31-29.
The bill gives drivers who are cited for some traffic violations the option to go to court, and if he or she is unsuccessful in defending their claim, the driver can then take a distracted driving course. The completion of the course could clear the points off the driver’s record and keep the ticket from impacting insurance.
Right now in Arizona, if a driver is stopped and a citation is issued, the driver must choose between going to court to dispute the citation or to defensive driving school.
According to HB 2005, if the driver went to court and was found guilty, he or she would have 45 days to take the defensive driving course.
The course is available online and takes about four to four-and-a-half hours to complete.
Currently, points stay on an Arizona driver’s record for 12 months. Eight or more points on a driver’s record leads to a license suspension for a year.
The bill now goes to the AZ Senate for consideration.
