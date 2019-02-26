City adding HAWK signals at 2 intersections

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The city of Tucson has approved to fast-track added security at two dangerous intersections.
Last week, council approved an amendment that would speed up money to begin construction for two new HAWK signals at Speedway and Richey boulevards along with 22nd Street and Belvedere Avenue.
The Tucson Department of Transportation said the request was made because the design process was finished sooner than expected.
People who walk near Speedway and Richey say need the extra safety measures are much needed as traffic is heavy in the area.
TDOT said the new signals were voted on by the Regional Transportation Association in 2015 and also include a new beacon at Grant Road and Arcadia Avenue, which is still in the design process.
The RTA is expected to approve the change for the Speedway and 22nd signals at a meeting this week.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.