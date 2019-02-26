City working overtime to fix potholes

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Instead of a normal three crews of three working to fill potholes this week, the City of Tucson has eight crews of three working to fill all the requests to fix potholes or do asphalt work that was damaged by last week’s rain and snow storms.
The city has 361 active, open work orders as compared to a normal 100 to 120.
“In anticipation of the forecast for rain and snow, we decided to get out ahead of the game,” said Transportation Department spokesman Michael Graham. “With a great forecast, we anticipate getting most of the work done this week.”
The city has a million dollar budget to fix potholes and will dip deep into it this week.
Since voters passed Proposition 409 in 2013, the city has spent $100 million for roadway preservation. Most of that money has been spent on major streets meaning many of the complaints are likely from neighborhoods or side streets.
But there’s an issue for motorists as well.
Richard Borsted, the manager of the Jack Furrier’s tire center says when it rains, and especially when it snows, his business picks up.
“I’ve sold 12 tires already this morning,” he said. “Two of them from road hazards.”
Potholes, actually.
He says sometimes the wheel gets bent and needs to be replace, but other times, it can be an issue which goes unnoticed at first blush.
“Sometimes there will be a hairline crack which will cause the air to let out,” he said. “The tire goes flat, not once, but twice a few days later.”
Motorists who feel their car was damaged by a pothole can file a claim at both the city and county.
Those wanting to report a pothole in Tucson can call 791-3154 or email tdotconcerns@tucsonaz.gov.
For Pima County go to Pima.gov, click to on report a problem, then enter the address.
