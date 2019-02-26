FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weather is here to stay!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - After a cold stretch of weather, our temperatures will be warming up into the 70s to near 80 degrees throughout next week. We’ll see on and off clouds, but no precip (rain or snow!) expected!
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Mid 70s under partly sunny skies.
THURSDAY: Mid 70s under sunny skies.
FRIDAY: More sunshine with highs in the mid 70s.
SATURDAY: Warmer weather continues with highs in the upper 70s under partly sunny skies.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.