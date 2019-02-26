Photography Workshop: explore the wild side of Fort Bowie

FORT BOWIE, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Spring is a beautiful time to visit Fort Bowie National Historic Site, as wildflowers begin to add color to the landscape.
On March 25, and again on April 8, join a park ranger and park volunteer on an expedition to identify and photograph the stars of the spring show.
Beginning at the trailhead at 10 a.m., the 2 1/2 hour guided walk, “Macro Photography and Plant Identification,” follows the 1.5 mile trail from the Fort Bowie NHS trailhead to the fort ruins and park visitor center.
Hikers will learn about the varied ecosystems of Fort Bowie NHS while enjoying the short-lived spring wildflowers. They will explore macro photography through demonstrations and on-the-trail picture exercises, learning techniques to produce well-balanced images of the seasonal flowers and plants of Fort Bowie. Program leaders will help to identify the blooms and plants, as well as helping participants to understand the macro functions of their cameras.
The program is intended for beginning photographers. Bring a camera with macro function. If possible, bring the camera's manual.
Meet the Ranger at the Fort Bowie Trailhead on Apache Pass Road at 10 a.m., prepared to hike.
Along with a camera and manual, come dressed for the weather with water, snacks or lunch, sunscreen, a hat, and hiking boots. The program concludes at the location of the historic Fort Bowie and the Fort Bowie visitor center; participants walk 1.5 mile trail back to their vehicles on their own.
There is no charge to visit Fort Bowie or for participation in this special program, but reservations are required (limit of 15 persons per program). Call the visitor center at 520-847-2500, extension 25, to sign up for the hike.
