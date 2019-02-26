Restraining Order filed against Mike Bibby

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A Shadow Mountain teacher filed a restraining order last Friday against former wildcat basketball player, Mike Bibby, the current head coach of Shadow Mountain boys basketball team.
According to the order, the teacher claims that Bibby grabbed her by the waist and forced her into his car where he groped her in February of 2017. The incident reportedly took place on school grounds.
As of now, the investigation is ongoing and no charged have been recommended.
