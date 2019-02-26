Road conditions block access to Ski Valley

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The thought of fresh powder at Ski Valley prompted plenty of skiers and snowboarders to eagerly await the reopening of the road up Mount Lemmon on Monday.
The same massive winter storm that created the ideal slope conditions also blocked access for several days.
Justin Dainer didn't expect to make it up Saturday morning, so soon after the storm. He wondered if he might luck out Sunday. With most folks returning to work Monday, Dainer anticipated the third time would be the charm.
It wasn't.
Dainer and dozens of others waited for hours Monday morning. Most were gone by the time Catalina Highway reopened around 1:30 p.m., but not before he let several of his fellow outdoor enthusiasts know they should contact elected leaders about maintaining access to the mountain even if it means some sort of fee or increased cost for a lift ticket.
"We're not a novelty," he said "This is serious for us."
Chloe Newell and her boyfriend spent the morning parked at the base as well. They went for a hike after waiting Sunday morning. By Monday morning, they made new friends.
"We were laughing, talking about the best way to make friends is finding them on the side of the road," she joked.
The new friends all packed up about an hour before the roadblock went down. Newell said she was looking forward to some snowboarding and supporting the businesses on Mount Lemmon.
“We feel bad...bad for Ski Valley because they did all the work to get themselves ready and then none of their customers could get up there,” said Newell.
A few skiers and snowboarders could be seen on the slopes before the day was done. Manager Graham Davies had hoped for at least a full parking lot of potential lift tickets.
"I understand, when it snows, you got to clear the roads, but Mount Lemmon is becoming known for when it snows don't even bother for two or three days because it's not going to happen," said Davies. "You have to wait for the road to be bone dry and clear guardrail to dirt."
Ski Valley will remain open on its typical days off, according to Davies. He said they’re hoping to recoup some of the money lost over the weekend. County crews worked throughout the weekend, according to Annabelle Valenzuela with Pima County Department of Transportation. She explained that there was so much snow that it couldn’t be pushed to the side of the road, because it could block areas where visitors normally park.
Snow along Ski Run Road needed to be hauled away to avoid damaging any nearby cabins, according to Valenzuela.
She said a manager delivered menudo to crews working on Sunday because everything was closed.
