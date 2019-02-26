Silver Alert: Elderly woman missing from Prescott

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly woman on Tuesday, Feb. 26.
According to information from the DPS, 790-year-old Consuelo Martinez is described as 5-foot-0, 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans and snow boots.
Martinez was last seen on Monday, Feb. 25, walking to the downtown area from the 900 block of Gail Gardner Way.
If you see her or have any information that may help find her, call the Prescott Police Department at (928) 445-3131 or the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office at (928) 771-3290.
