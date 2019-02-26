Two reach plea deals in death of 20-month-old Adam Mada

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Two of the six people accused in the death of a Three Points toddler have reached plea deals.
Authorities said Adam Mada, 20-months-old, had broken ribs and blunt force trauma to his head and torso when he died in March 2016.
Six of Adam’s family members were eventually arrested on murder and abuse charges.
The KOLD News 13 Crime Team has learned Erick Henry, Adam’s uncle, and Maria Alvarez, Adam’s aunt, reached a deal and pleaded guilty to child abuse.
Henry and Alvarez will be sentenced next month. Both are eligible for probation.
Adam’s mother lost custody of him following his birth due to drug use, authorities said.
Alejandra Loretta Campas and Leticia Elizabeth Henderson (Adam’s aunts), Leticia Henderson (Adam’s grandmother) and Ambrosio Veranza Pavon (Adam’s grandfather) are all set to go to trial in August.
