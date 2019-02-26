UPDATE: Mike Bibby out as Shadow Mountain coach for now

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Former University of Arizona standout, Mike Bibby, is out as the Shadow Mountain head boys basketball coach after he was accused of sexual abuse.
Paradise Valley Unified School District told AZ Family Bibby is no longer eligible to volunteer as the school’s coach pending the outcome of the investigation.
A teacher at the Phoenix-area high school filed a restraining order against Bibby on Friday, Feb. 15.
The teacher claims Bibby grabbed her by the waist, forced her into his car and groped her on school grounds in February 2017.
Bibby is a well-known figure throughout Arizona. He played high school basketball at Shadow Mountain before winning the Wildcats’ first and only national championship in 1997. The Grizzlies selected Bibby with the second overall pick in the 1988 draft.
The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been recommended.
The Paradise Valley Unified School District issued the following statement on Tuesday, Feb. 26:
"At PVSchools, our first priority is always the safety and well-being of our staff and students. We take all allegations of misconduct very seriously and work in cooperation with law enforcement on all police matters. In addition, PVSchools adheres to its own internal policies and protocols as established by the Governing Board.
"On February 14, 2019, PVSchools was notified that the Phoenix Police Department opened an investigation into alleged sexual abuse/harassment of a Shadow Mountain High School staff member by the boys head basketball coach, Mike Bibby. At the request of the Phoenix Police Department, the District’s internal investigation was suspended pending the conclusion of the Police Department’s active investigation into the accusations.
"PVSchools conducts thorough background investigations for all employees and volunteers, including a notarized criminal affidavit, background check, and fingerprint clearance.
“PVSchools will continue to fully cooperate with the Phoenix Police Department on the investigation and will provide the police with any support requested. As this is an ongoing police investigation, any additional questions about the case should be referred to the Phoenix Police Department.”
