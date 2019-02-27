Excavations for Jan. 8th Memorial uncover parts of Tucson’s history

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Preserving the past by covering it up.
Nothing nefarious, just the process going on at the old county courthouse downtown right now.
While making room for the new January 8th memorial, historians got a closeup look at Tucson’s history.
"That's where we found the presidio era bread over there, just the remains of it, it wasn't intact," said Linda Mayro, with the 'presidio era' taking place between 1775 to 1856.
Linda, who is in charge of preserving county history gave KOLD News 13 a tour of Tucson history going back 250 years.
"This is kind of an interesting feature here, this is where the jail was," said Mayro.
The site is a blessing of sorts because it gave them a rare glimpse of life in Tucson generations ago.
"You can see timbers, you can also see the rebar, this rebar was put in place the prisoners could not dig out of the jail," according to Mayro.
This site has been the seat of Government since the presidio days and it also keeps some well known secrets...
"We believe this is the south wall of the 1868 courthouse. The first county courthouse where the Camp Grant massacre trial was held."
Although the maps were just good enough to keep surprises to a minimum, there were some unexpected finds...
"This is the top of what was the cess pool for the 1881 courthouse," according to Mayro. "It was over 20 feet deep apparently and it kept collapsing."
Rules require that archological digs be done before construction begins, but in Tucson those rules just reinforce what's already in our blood.
"We actually honor our heritage, our Native American to Mexican histsory, our colonial history, we embrace it all. We're still a diverse community."
The site will be filled in a few days, with tons of dirt covering old history and replacing it with what is now new history.
