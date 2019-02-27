Historic Cowtown Keeylocko in good hands

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Ed J.B. Keeylocko was a dreamer.
He dreamed big - his biggest dream...to build a cowtown.
It became a reality, when he built his own in the early 70s.
This was his idea, this was his.
Ed was an Army Ranger who had fought in both the Korean and Vietnam war and was stationed at one time at Ft. Huachuca.
His friend of 30 years, Linus Hinton, said it was because he was black that bars wouldn’t serve Ed back in the day…until he got a cold beer in Tombstone.
"They treated him friendly in Arizona more so than in the south when he was stationed in GA, NC," said Hinton. "When he retired form the military he decided to come back to Arizona because the people were treating him friendly."
Ed was not satisfied with sitting around though.
"He set out to start a cattle ranch and raise cattle," said Hinton. "People weren't buying his cattle like he thought. Somebody suggested that he build his own town and sell his cattle in his own town that is what he set out to do."
The old cowboy purchased more than 80 acres of land in the 70s and began to build Cowtown Keeylocko. A project that took about 30 years to complete. And the first piece to this western puzzle... a saloon of course.
“Here’s the Blue Dog, it’s a little rough,” said Hinton. “The back section is where it all started with the fireplace.”
Cowtown has an arena where rodeos were once held.
The town still has cattle and horses, as well as a classroom, once used to teach the old west to Tucson’s youth. A place where they came to work and learn, according to Hinton.
Cowtown Keeylocko has been missing something though, a man that was loving. A man that was considered a brother to Hinton.
Ed died on Christmas 2018, at the age of 88.
“It’s life changing it will never be same it’s hard to sit here without him here,” Hinton said.
Hinton, who is retired now, is honoring his friend by working on his legacy, Cowntown Keeylocko.
He and others volunteer their time to keep the place going as Ed would say.
"This was a fun place, Ed was about having fun," his best friend said. "He brought all different people together all different cultures and we had one thing in common Ed."
Last week at the Tucson Rodeo parade, they honored and remembered Ed Keeylocko, with a rider-less horse and a banner with his name.
Ed was loved and liked by the Tucson rodeo community.
