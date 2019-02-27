‘Is it potentially deadly? Absolutely’: Doctors testify on Capitol Hill about threat of measles outbreaks in US

"Vaccine hesitancy is the result of a misunderstanding of the risk and seriousness of disease, combined with misinformation regarding the safety and effectiveness of vaccines,” Messonnier said. “However, the specific issues fueling hesitancy varies by community. Because vaccine hesitancy remains a highly localized issue, the strategy to address these issues need to be local with support from CDC. Strong immunization programs at the state and local levels are critical to understanding the specific issues and empowering local action."