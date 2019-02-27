PACC in need of fosters, adopters for the 21 cats rescued from a midtown home

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Pima Animal Care Center assisted with the removal of 21 cats from a home located near Elm Street and Stone Avenue on Tuesday, Feb. 26. Animal Protection Officers responded to a call to assist a Tucson police officer.
The cats were all two years or younger, with the youngest at two months old. Officials said the cats were overall in good condition, but all were dehydrated and have upper respiratory infections. A few are in the PACC clinic to be treated.
The case is still under investigation.
People in need of help with the number of animals in their home can call (520)724-5900 and then hit the star (*) button.
Adopters and fosters for the cats will be needed as soon as the cats are evaluated.
There are already 93 cats and kittens at PACC in need of homes, as well as 369 dogs and puppies. Anyone interested in fostering can send an email to PACC.foster@pima.gov or check the website.
All pets adopted will come spayed or neutered, with age-appropriate vaccinations, a microchip and a free vet visit. A $19 licensing fee will apply to dogs. PACC is located at 4000 N. Silverbell Road, open Monday through Friday, noon-7 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends.
