Pima County is burying its history

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Pima County is set to bury hundreds of years of history beneath tons of dirt on the West side of the old county courthouse.
The history has been recorded, photographed and will be preserved underground.
It was uncovered as part of a required archaeological dig to make way for the new January 8th Memorial which will be unveiled next year.
All construction projects need to record what’s underground before anything can be built above ground.
Maps showed the Old Courthouse built in 1929 covered up part of the old courthouse built in 1881.
Linda Mayro, the Director of Sustainability and Preservation gave KOLD a tour of the findings.
The first was the old county jail for the 1868 courthouse.
“You can see the timbers, you can also see the rebar,” she said. “This rebar was put in place so the prisoners would not dig out of the jail.”
To their surprise, they also found the cesspool for the 1868 courthouse.
“It was 20-feet deep,” she said. “It kept collapsing.”
The site dates back to the Hohokam and might “date to 800 to 1100 AD.”
They found pottery shards which have been dated to that period.
In later years, it became the Presidio where Tucson was first settled.
“We’re standing in the Presidio,” she said. “In the middle of an alley or Library Street, as it was known in its later day.”
The Presidio dates to 1775.
“Over there where the blue stake is, is where we found the presidio bread oven,” she said. “Just the remnants of it, it wasn’t intact."
It would have been a domed oven, like a bee hive oven to make bread.
They found what’s believed to be the walls of the 1868 court house, the first county courthouse where the Camp Grant massacre trial was held.
They had to dig a bit deeper than they first thought because of soil issues, which gave them a rare glimpse into some of the old findings.
Because the area will need to support the reflection pool of the memorial, the earth needed more compaction.
But the glimpse back in time was important for Mayro and for the community at large.
“We actually honor our heritage,” Mayro said. “From our Native American to Mexican history and Colonial history, we embrace it all.”
Tucson has always been and will always be “a diverse community.”
