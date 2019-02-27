Senecca Turner pleads guilty to attempted sexual conduct

Senecca Turner (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
February 26, 2019 at 6:01 PM MST - Updated February 26 at 6:01 PM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Senecca Turner pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted sexual conduct with a minor on Friday, Feb. 22.

Senecca Turner was an assistant coach to the girls basketball team at Cienega High School and a member of the school’s security staff.

He was arrested in Feb. of 2018 for having sex with a 17-year-old student according to authorities and was promptly fired from his position, to which was stated in a letter sent home to students.

Turner is scheduled to be sentenced on April 8, 2019 and will be eligible for probation.

