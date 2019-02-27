Some UA students spending a fifth-straight night in the dark

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Students who call Urbane home are hoping to have the power back soon.
Tuesday marks the fifth night residents at the student apartment complex off Tyndall Avenue would be left in the dark after the cold weather. According to Greystar Management, the company that owns Urbane, the outage was caused by the high usage during the cold temperatures over the weekend.
Residents said some units on the lower level, including the office, did have power for most of the time over the last couple days, but all other units, like Shelby Bigbee’s, were left without electricity.
The outage posted more than just frustration for Bigbee, who is a Type 1 Diabetic.
“I’m completely reliant on insulin and that is a drug that is now very expensive and if it’s not refrigerated for more than a few hours it goes bad, which is really inconvenient because it is hard to replace," said Bigbee.
Outlets in hallways were available, which had many residents stringing extension chords to their apartments.
All power was shut off to the building at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. In an email shared with KOLD News 13, residents were told this was done so crews could install a new circuit breaker. The email stated there was no timeline for when the power would be back on.
Bigbee and her roommate said management has been helpful during the days in the dark, offering lunch and dinner for residents.
Greystar provided this statement to KOLD News 13:
"During the cold weather over the weekend, Urbane experienced power outages due to high levels of electric usage. Work crews and Tucson Electric have been working around the clock for four days in an effort to restore full power to the building.
Immediately upon learning of the outage, we frequently communicated with residents about the steps we have been taking to address the situation. In addition, we provided students with the following:
- If residents find alternate accommodations (with family or friends), we are providing compensation in the form of gift cards for every night they are unable to stay in their apartment.
- If residents are not able to find accommodations on their own, Urbane will book and pay for the residents to stay in a hotel.
- We have provided meals to residents during the duration of the outage
We are taking every possible step to restore power immediately and we will continue to provide housing and meal vouchers to the residents until the issue is resolved.We thank our residents for their continued patience during this situation."
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.