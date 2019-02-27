TPD looking for suspect involved in a pedestrian hit and run

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Traffic investigators are asking the public for any information regarding a hit and run involving a pedestrian that occurred on Feb. 15, 2019.
The incident occurred shortly before 1 a.m. near 1700 east Speedway Blvd when a female pedestrian was struck as she crossed the street not in a designated crosswalk area.
Detectives believe the vehicle involved is a full-sized black pickup truck similar to that of a Chevrolet Silverado or Ford F-150.
The vehicle is believed to have front-end damage and was last seen heading westbound on Speedway Blvd.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.