UPDATE: Tucson police identify suspect, victim in SW-side homicide

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department has identified the suspect and victim in a homicide on Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 26.
According to TPD, 22-year-old Robert J. Ocano is facing a first-degree murder charge for the death of 61-year-old Lorraina Martinez Salas.
An employee with The Woods Apartments, 1970 W. Valencia Road, called 911 around 4 p.m. after the victim’s husband entered the office and said his wife needed help.
Police say he had come home and discovered his wife with obvious signs of trauma in their apartment. While tending to her, he saw the suspect flee from the apartment, police said.
Police located and detained Ocano in the area.
TPD has said there were no signs of forced entry, and they are not releasing details of the type of trauma the woman received.
Detectives learned that Salas knew the suspect and had given him food previously.
