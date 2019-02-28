CBP Officers seize nearly $4.3 million in hard drugs

NOGALES, AZ (KOLD News 13) - It was a busy day on Saturday, Feb. 23 for U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Nogales, after they seized more than 349 pounds of hard drugs - heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, and suspected fentanyl, in three separate incidents.
The first incident and the biggest happened at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing when a 67-year-old Rio Rico man was pulled for secondary inspection after a CBP canine alerted to his Jeep. According to a CBP news release officers found nearly 21 pounds of heroin, worth an estimated $560,000; 103 pounds of cocaine, worth nearly $2.5M; 116 pounds of methamphetamine, worth more than $347,000; and 1.5 pounds of suspected fentanyl, worth almost $20,000.
In a second incident, several hours later at the DeConcini Crossing, a CBP canine alerted to a Honda, being driven by a 21-year-old man from Phoenix. Officers found two packages of drugs, identified as meth and weighing 15 pounds, in the rear tires of his vehicle. The drugs were worth an estimated $45,000 according to CBP.
The last incident occurred at the Mariposa Crossing, when a CBP canine alerted to a Ford sedan driven by a 24-year-old woman from Mexico. According to CBP officers removed 71 packages of hard drugs from the vehicle. Those bundles consisted of 18 pounds of cocaine, worth more than $434,000; 64 pounds of meth, worth $192,456; 9 pounds of heroin, worth almost $245,000 and nearly 2 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills, with an estimated value of $27,000.
All of the vehicles and drugs were seized by CBP officers, while the suspects were arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.
