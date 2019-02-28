CBP Officers seize nearly $4.3 million in hard drugs

The last incident occurred at the Mariposa Crossing, when a CBP canine alerted to a Ford sedan driven by a 24-year-old woman from Mexico. According to CBP officers removed 71 packages of hard drugs from the vehicle. Those bundles consisted of 18 pounds of cocaine, worth more than $434,000; 64 pounds of meth, worth $192,456; 9 pounds of heroin, worth almost $245,000 and nearly 2 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills, with an estimated value of $27,000.