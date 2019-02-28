FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Picture perfect weekend weather!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The 70s are here and they are here to stay! Small chances of rain sprinkle the 7day but for the most part, expect sunny and dry conditions!
THURSDAY: Mid 70s under sunny skies.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s.
FRIDAY: More sunshine with highs in the mid 70s.
SATURDAY: Warmer weather continues with highs in the upper 70s under partly sunny skies. Breezy. 10% chance of rain.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs around 80 degrees.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.