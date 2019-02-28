Four-month investigation leads to heroin, meth bust

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A four-month investigation in the Sierra Vista and Nogales areas conducted by the Sierra Vista Police Department recently resulted in the arrests of two area residents on charges tied to the sale of methamphetamine and heroin.
The investigation began when SVPD investigators started receiving information indicating 29-year-old Hereford resident, Ian MacPhail, was selling large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin in the Sierra Vista area. SVPD confirmed the information through surveillance and assistance from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents and U.S. Border Patrol agents. The information also indicated that 24-year-old Sierra Vista resident, Rebekah Henry, was dating MacPhail and assisting in the transportation of narcotics and dangerous drugs.
SVPD Community Response Team investigators conducted surveillance on MacPhail with the assistance of HSI agents on Tuesday, Feb. 12. The surveillance led investigators to the Nogales area where MacPhail was arrested by agents at the DeConcini Port of Entry in Nogales on a pending arrest warrant.
After further surveillance on Feb. 12, Henry was contacted that same day and investigators served multiple search warrants. They discovered more than 51 grams of heroin and more than 28 grams of methamphetamine in Henry’s possession. Henry was arrested in Nogales on Feb. 12 with the assistance of the Nogales Police Department. Henry and MacPhail were both booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail.
On Thursday, Feb. 21, MacPhail and Henry were indicted by a Cochise County grand jury for multiple drug charges including conspiracy to possess a dangerous drug for sale, conspiracy to transport a dangerous drug for sale, conspiracy to possess a narcotic drug for sale, and conspiracy to transport a narcotic drug for sale.
